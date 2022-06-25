BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Receives $31.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average is $24.98. BellRing Brands has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.92.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $315.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BellRing Brands news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.67 per share, for a total transaction of $47,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,772.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,428,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,958,000 after purchasing an additional 711,279 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 96,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 11,443.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,384,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 321.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 360,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 275,324 shares during the last quarter.

About BellRing Brands (Get Rating)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.