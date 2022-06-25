Bender Robert & Associates Has $3.07 Million Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Bender Robert & Associates lowered its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca makes up approximately 0.9% of Bender Robert & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 13.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Danske assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($122.49) to £120 ($146.99) in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £115 ($140.86) to £120 ($146.99) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($110.24) to £110 ($134.74) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8,246.29.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $66.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $207.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.45. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $71.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About AstraZeneca (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.