Bender Robert & Associates Raises Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bender Robert & Associates grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,240 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Target were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Target by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after buying an additional 1,666,948 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Target by 73.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $414,599,000 after buying an additional 808,485 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $162,042,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $497,249,000 after buying an additional 617,060 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett decreased their target price on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.

In other Target news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $1,050,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 79,694 shares of company stock valued at $14,055,746 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGT opened at $150.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.78. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $69.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

