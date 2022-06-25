Bennicas & Associates Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,025 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,064,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,197 shares of company stock worth $10,203,013 over the last ninety days. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.96. 2,206,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351,544. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.25. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $167.83. The stock has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.28). VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VMW shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cross Research decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

