Bennicas & Associates Inc. Makes New $214,000 Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 750 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $625,050,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,977,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,493 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $134,586,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $803,869,000 after purchasing an additional 322,892 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4,789.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 328,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $97,649,000 after purchasing an additional 321,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $8.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $230.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,486,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,321. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.97. The stock has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $219.31 and a 12 month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.82.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

