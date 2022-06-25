Bens Creek Group (LON:BEN) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Bens Creek Group Plc (LON:BEN – Get Rating) traded down 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 72.25 ($0.88). 158,292 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,311,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.25 ($0.91).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 84.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 66.53.

In other Bens Creek Group news, insider David Harris bought 30,534 shares of Bens Creek Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £19,847.10 ($24,310.51).

Bens Creek Group PLC owns and operates a metallurgical coal mines in North America. It owns the Ben's Creek mining project located in West Virginia, the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Charleston, West Virginia.

