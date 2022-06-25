Berenberg Bank Lowers MIPS AB (publ) (OTC:MPZAF) to Hold

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of MIPS AB (publ) (OTC:MPZAF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has $600.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of MPZAF opened at $57.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.73. MIPS AB has a 1-year low of $57.70 and a 1-year high of $57.70.
About MIPS AB (publ) (Get Rating)
