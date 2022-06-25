Berenberg Bank Trims Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Target Price to CHF 180

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from CHF 195 to CHF 180 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SHLAF. UBS Group reduced their price target on Schindler from CHF 320 to CHF 300 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Schindler from CHF 256 to CHF 245 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Schindler from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Schindler from CHF 260 to CHF 250 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Schindler from CHF 220 to CHF 205 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $249.88.

Shares of Schindler stock opened at $169.40 on Wednesday. Schindler has a 52-week low of $169.40 and a 52-week high of $329.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.48.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

