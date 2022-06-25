Big Data Protocol (BDP) Market Cap Hits $3.32 Million

Big Data Protocol (BDP) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 24th. Big Data Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.32 million and approximately $848,829.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0721 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Big Data Protocol has traded 57.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Big Data Protocol Coin Profile

Big Data Protocol (BDP) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 46,020,856 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Big Data Protocol’s official website is www.bigdataprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

