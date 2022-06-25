BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s (BMRN) Hold Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $70.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 19.40% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.46.
Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.85. 2,260,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,366. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $94.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 482.50, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.37.
In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $103,253.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,364.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $836,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,024,677.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,381 shares of company stock valued at $8,225,678 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.