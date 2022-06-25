BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s (BMRN) Hold Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $70.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 19.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.46.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.85. 2,260,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,366. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $94.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 482.50, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.37.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $519.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $103,253.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,364.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $836,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,024,677.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,381 shares of company stock valued at $8,225,678 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

