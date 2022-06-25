BitTorrent (BTTOLD) Market Cap Achieves $609.36 Million

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. BitTorrent has a market cap of $609.36 million and $6,924.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000304 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007030 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004658 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00009261 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005073 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004471 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BTTOLD is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

