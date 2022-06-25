BlackCoin Market Capitalization Tops $833,852.26 (BLK)

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BlackCoin has a market cap of $833,852.26 and $416.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00014507 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $7,868,772.72 or 0.00000966 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,400,876 coins and its circulating supply is 61,447,239 coins. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

BlackCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.