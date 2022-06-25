Bluebird Merchant Ventures (LON:BMV) Shares Down 2.4%

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (LON:BMV – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.39 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.39 ($0.03). 4,495,520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 187% from the average session volume of 1,567,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.45 ($0.03).
The firm has a market capitalization of £14.94 million and a P/E ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.
About Bluebird Merchant Ventures (LON:BMV)
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Bluebird Merchant Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluebird Merchant Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.