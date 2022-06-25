Bluebird Merchant Ventures (LON:BMV) Shares Down 2.4%

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (LON:BMV – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.39 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.39 ($0.03). 4,495,520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 187% from the average session volume of 1,567,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.45 ($0.03).

The firm has a market capitalization of £14.94 million and a P/E ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

About Bluebird Merchant Ventures (LON:BMV)

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and developing of gold properties. It holds interests in the Gubong project and Kochang project located in South Korea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

