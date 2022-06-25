BMO Capital Markets Cuts Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target to $70.00

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SO has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an underperform rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.88.

NYSE:SO opened at $69.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Southern has a 12 month low of $60.12 and a 12 month high of $77.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

In other news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $2,044,615.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,826 shares of company stock valued at $15,368,444. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 15.9% during the first quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Southern by 30.6% in the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 26,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at about $299,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

