Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Bonhill Group (LON:BONH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of LON BONH opened at GBX 6 ($0.07) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72. Bonhill Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5.16 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 13.25 ($0.16).

About Bonhill Group

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides analysis, insight, networking, and data for financial services and business solutions communities in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Bonhill UK, InvestmentNews, and Last Word Media.

