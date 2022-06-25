Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Bonhill Group (LON:BONH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Shares of LON BONH opened at GBX 6 ($0.07) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72. Bonhill Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5.16 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 13.25 ($0.16).
