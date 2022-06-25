Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $340.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $565.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SAM. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $660.00 to $520.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $670.00 to $620.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $328.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $487.14.

NYSE SAM opened at $341.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -77.74 and a beta of 0.81. Boston Beer has a one year low of $287.00 and a one year high of $1,059.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $342.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.82.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($2.21). Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $430.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $146,714.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,133.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total transaction of $391,083.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,051,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Boston Beer by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Boston Beer by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,481,000 after purchasing an additional 41,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Boston Beer by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

