Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.36.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BXP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $92.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.51. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $88.02 and a 1 year high of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 112.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Boston Properties by 27.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,197,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,195,000 after acquiring an additional 255,311 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 45.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.9% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 8,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 3.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 580,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,762,000 after buying an additional 20,704 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at about $421,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

