Brokerages Set Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Target Price at $11.33

Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Diversey from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Diversey from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Diversey from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Diversey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Diversey stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Diversey has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $18.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80.

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.63 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 19.16%. Diversey’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diversey will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Diversey by 110.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Diversey in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Diversey in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Diversey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in Diversey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

