Brokerages Set Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Price Target at $48.50

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAH. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $38.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Sonic Automotive has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 2.05.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 2.97%. Sonic Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

In related news, major shareholder Paul P. Rusnak bought 127,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.89 per share, for a total transaction of $5,339,927.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,450,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 12,545 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,617,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive (Get Rating)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.