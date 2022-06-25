Brokerages Set Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Price Target at $291.88

Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $291.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $204.43 on Friday. Stryker has a twelve month low of $193.34 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stryker will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stryker (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

