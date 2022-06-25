Brokerages Set Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) PT at C$48.45

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$48.75.

SU has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Suncor Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

In other news, Director Michael M. Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$48.04 per share, with a total value of C$480,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$960,840.

Shares of TSE SU opened at C$44.55 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$21.90 and a twelve month high of C$53.62. The firm has a market cap of C$62.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$47.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$40.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.65 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$13.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 6.7844246 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 29.56%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

