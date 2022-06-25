Brokerages Set Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Target Price at $118.50

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Thales from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Thales from €110.00 ($115.79) to €137.00 ($144.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Thales from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Thales in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS THLLY opened at $23.93 on Friday. Thales has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $27.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.3112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%.

About Thales

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

