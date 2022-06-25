Brokerages Set Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Target Price at $139.90

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.90.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $108.87 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $101.22 and a 52-week high of $167.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 105.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.59.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,761,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,764,628,000 after buying an additional 196,353 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,772,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,633,612,000 after buying an additional 1,321,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,029,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,149,182,000 after buying an additional 290,402 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,837,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $746,649,000 after buying an additional 272,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

