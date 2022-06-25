Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies (LON:BASC) Shares Up 0.1%

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BASC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,118.38 ($13.70) and last traded at GBX 1,106.21 ($13.55). 3,802 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 15,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,105 ($13.54).
The company has a quick ratio of 15.20, a current ratio of 15.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,164.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,258.54. The company has a market cap of £133.26 million and a P/E ratio of 5.23.
Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Company Profile (LON:BASC)
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.