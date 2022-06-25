BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.68-$8.96 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.49 billion-$7.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.55 billion.

Shares of DOOO opened at $65.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.93 and its 200 day moving average is $76.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 2.53. BRP has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $102.96.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 305.74% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BRP will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. BRP’s payout ratio is 8.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOOO. Scotiabank dropped their target price on BRP from C$133.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of BRP by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 121,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,994,000 after acquiring an additional 63,080 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BRP by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after acquiring an additional 16,045 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of BRP by 1,253.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 58,825 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in BRP by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in BRP during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,391,000. 54.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

