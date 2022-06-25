Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $31.18

Shares of Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.18 and last traded at $31.55, with a volume of 49738 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.45.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BZLFY shares. HSBC cut shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($34.30) to GBX 2,935 ($35.95) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,900 ($35.52) to GBX 3,050 ($37.36) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,530 ($30.99) to GBX 2,250 ($27.56) in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,733.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day moving average is $37.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.5104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Bunzl Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

