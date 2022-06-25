Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen cut shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BURL. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $292.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $329.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $245.74.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

NYSE:BURL opened at $159.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $142.41 and a one year high of $357.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,069,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.