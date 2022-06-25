Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.08

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.08 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 6.73 ($0.08). Bushveld Minerals shares last traded at GBX 6.75 ($0.08), with a volume of 6,384,720 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.93, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of £93.01 million and a P/E ratio of -2.45.
About Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN)
