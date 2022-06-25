CAE (NYSE:CAE) and Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Critical Survey

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) and Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.2% of CAE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of Sunworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of CAE shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Sunworks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CAE and Sunworks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAE 0 2 4 0 2.67 Sunworks 0 1 2 0 2.67

CAE presently has a consensus price target of $41.50, indicating a potential upside of 66.33%. Sunworks has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 195.70%. Given Sunworks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sunworks is more favorable than CAE.

Profitability

This table compares CAE and Sunworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAE 4.21% 6.79% 2.86% Sunworks -23.79% -40.54% -28.90%

Risk & Volatility

CAE has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunworks has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CAE and Sunworks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAE $2.69 billion 2.94 $113.05 million $0.35 71.29 Sunworks $101.15 million 0.61 -$26.63 million ($1.06) -1.75

CAE has higher revenue and earnings than Sunworks. Sunworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CAE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CAE beats Sunworks on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CAE Company Profile (Get Rating)

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally-enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software. Its Defence and Security segment offers training and mission support solutions for defense forces across multi-domain operations, and for government organizations responsible for public safety. The company's Healthcare segment provides integrated education and training solutions, including surgical and imaging simulations, curriculum, audiovisual and centre management platforms, and patient simulators to healthcare students and clinical professionals. It has a strategic partnership with Volocopter GmbH to develop, certify, and deploy a pilot training program for electric vertical takeoff and landing operations. The company was formerly known as CAE Industries Ltd. and changed its name to CAE Inc. in June 1993. CAE Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

Sunworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunworks, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in the United States. It also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential projects to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial and public works projects. The company was formerly known as Solar3D, Inc. and changed its name to Sunworks, Inc. in March 2016. Sunworks, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

