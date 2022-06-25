Camellia (LON:CAM) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6,147.33

Shares of Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,147.33 ($75.30) and traded as high as GBX 6,600 ($80.84). Camellia shares last traded at GBX 6,450 ($79.01), with a volume of 295 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. The stock has a market cap of £178.15 million and a P/E ratio of 77.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,155.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6,381.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a GBX 102 ($1.25) dividend. This is a boost from Camellia’s previous dividend of $44.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. Camellia’s dividend payout ratio is 2.26%.

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture, engineering, and food services businesses in the United Kingdom, Bangladesh, India, Kenya, Malawi, North America, South Africa, and South America. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, blueberries, maize, soya, barley, wine, apple, pear, plum, cherry, apricot, grapes, and forestry products, as well as livestock activities.

