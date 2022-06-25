Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
CGIX stock opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. Cancer Genetics has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.80.
Cancer Genetics Company Profile (Get Rating)
