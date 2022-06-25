Cappasity Price Tops $0.0008 (CAPP)

Cappasity (CAPP) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Cappasity has a market capitalization of $538,779.12 and approximately $32,112.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cappasity coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cappasity has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar.

Cappasity Coin Profile

Cappasity (CAPP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 865,795,081 coins and its circulating supply is 663,271,025 coins. Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io . The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Cappasity Coin Trading

