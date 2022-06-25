Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Sold by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,282 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capri alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CPRI. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.89.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CPRI opened at $46.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.75. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $72.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Capri (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.