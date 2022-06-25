CareTech (LON:CTH) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $644.25

CareTech Holdings PLC (LON:CTH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 644.25 ($7.89) and traded as low as GBX 628 ($7.69). CareTech shares last traded at GBX 630 ($7.72), with a volume of 13,180 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of CareTech to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 660 ($8.08) to GBX 750 ($9.19) in a report on Monday, April 4th.

The firm has a market cap of £693.62 million and a PE ratio of 22.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 703.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 644.51.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from CareTech’s previous dividend of $4.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. CareTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.46%.

CareTech Holdings PLC provides care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, Foster Care, and Digital Technology. The Adult Services segment offers care and residential services for adults with learning disabilities, mental health and autistic spectrum disorders, physical impairment, and brain injury.

