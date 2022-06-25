CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target Cut to $33.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BTIG Research from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CARG. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut CarGurus from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.45.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.56. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $50.03.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.66 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $101,083.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,516,270.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $417,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 403,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,838,041.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,230 shares of company stock valued at $542,701 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 8.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,175,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,917,000 after acquiring an additional 87,089 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in CarGurus by 364.8% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 19,032 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CarGurus by 1.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CarGurus by 17.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

