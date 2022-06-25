CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded CB Financial Services from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

CBFV opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.73. CB Financial Services has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $26.80. The company has a market capitalization of $113.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 19,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CB Financial Services by 6.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CB Financial Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in CB Financial Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. 30.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CB Financial Services (Get Rating)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.