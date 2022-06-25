Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLLNY shares. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Cellnex Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €65.00 ($68.42) to €66.00 ($69.47) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €64.00 ($67.37) to €63.00 ($66.32) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Cellnex Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of Cellnex Telecom stock opened at $20.58 on Monday. Cellnex Telecom has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.64.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

