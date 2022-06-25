Centaur Price Reaches $0.0002 (CNTR)

Centaur (CNTR) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. In the last seven days, Centaur has traded up 47.4% against the US dollar. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Centaur has a total market cap of $638,153.77 and approximately $3,154.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur (CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,201,375,000 coins. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

