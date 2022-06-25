Centene (NYSE:CNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $88.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $86.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CNC. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Centene from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.44.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $82.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.52. Centene has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $89.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Centene will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $647,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,309.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 6,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.94 per share, for a total transaction of $507,493.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 21,520 shares of company stock worth $1,770,740 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Centene by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,778,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,924,000 after acquiring an additional 119,418 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 12.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 116,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,840,000 after acquiring an additional 12,839 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 36.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth $538,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

