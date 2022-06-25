Centene (NYSE:CNC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.55-$5.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $82.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Centene has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $89.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.15 and its 200-day moving average is $82.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Centene declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Centene from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.44.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 6,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.94 per share, with a total value of $507,493.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,340. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $858,786.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,740 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 132.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,552,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,738,000 after acquiring an additional 885,683 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,363,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 19.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,862,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,816,000 after acquiring an additional 305,981 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 245.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 430,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,204,000 after acquiring an additional 305,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Centene by 46.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 651,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,303,000 after purchasing an additional 207,643 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

