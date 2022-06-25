Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.37. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $27.10, with a volume of 135,363 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LEU. Roth Capital lowered shares of Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $418.88 million, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.43.

Centrus Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LEU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $35.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.30 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 58.67% and a negative return on equity of 91.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Morris Bawabeh bought 25,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.59 per share, with a total value of $533,281.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,351,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,833,067.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $384,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Centrus Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 587,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,805,000 after acquiring an additional 43,860 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Centrus Energy by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Centrus Energy by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after buying an additional 14,707 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Centrus Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Centrus Energy by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.