Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.37. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $27.10, with a volume of 135,363 shares.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LEU. Roth Capital lowered shares of Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.
The company has a market capitalization of $418.88 million, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.43.
In other news, major shareholder Morris Bawabeh bought 25,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.59 per share, with a total value of $533,281.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,351,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,833,067.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $384,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Centrus Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 587,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,805,000 after acquiring an additional 43,860 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Centrus Energy by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Centrus Energy by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after buying an additional 14,707 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Centrus Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Centrus Energy by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)
Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.
