Ceres Price Hits $36.38 on Exchanges (CERES)

Ceres (CERES) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Over the last week, Ceres has traded 31.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ceres has a market capitalization of $200,542.77 and $20,522.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ceres coin can now be bought for approximately $36.38 or 0.00171199 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ceres alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00129927 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00073543 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00013948 BTC.

Ceres Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ceres

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ceres should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ceres using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ceres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ceres and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.