CFM Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 5,780 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.16.

Shares of GM opened at $34.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day moving average is $45.79. The company has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.20. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

