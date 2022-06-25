CFM Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,203,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976,631 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,596,000 after buying an additional 3,417,965 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,829,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,304,000 after buying an additional 2,673,562 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,039,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 478.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,521,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,602,000 after buying an additional 2,085,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock opened at $63.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.53. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $61.12 and a 12 month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.