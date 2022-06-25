CFM Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,539,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 756,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $160,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 11,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 8,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $245.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The company has a market cap of $131.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $244.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.17. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

