CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 111 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $858,734,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,099,000 after buying an additional 1,969,898 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,780,000 after buying an additional 846,290 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,241,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,024,000 after buying an additional 678,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 832,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,688,000 after buying an additional 496,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.60.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $270.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.27. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $225.39 and a one year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $96.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.26%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

