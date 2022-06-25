CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 564 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 1.0% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 23.8% during the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHW stock opened at $231.25 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.79.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

