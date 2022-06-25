CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 77 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,106 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for approximately 2.3% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $9,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,111,025.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,743 shares of company stock valued at $20,344,911 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 target price on Salesforce and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.50.

NYSE CRM opened at $185.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $184.99 billion, a PE ratio of 180.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.13.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.