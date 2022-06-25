ChainX (PCX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.57 Million

ChainX (PCX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Over the last seven days, ChainX has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $9.57 million and approximately $619,678.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00003603 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00129586 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00072963 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00013972 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 12,505,375 coins. ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

