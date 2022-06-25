Chromia (CHR) Trading 28.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Chromia (CHR) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Chromia coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chromia has traded up 28.8% against the U.S. dollar. Chromia has a market cap of $124.86 million and approximately $31.84 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chromia Coin Profile

Chromia is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

